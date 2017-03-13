Artistic Mural on the Carenage

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) on February 23 unveiled its wall mosaic mural at the entrance to the Carenage aptly named “Carenage”.

The work of art was done by a young, local Grenadian artist, Akym Pierre, whose talent captured the life of the Carenage in 4 different scenes.

Scene One depicts the Georgian brick façade of the buildings while Scene Two is an image of a lady vending with a fruit basket on her head.

Scene Three is the classic scene of the Carenage from the fort to the hills with the boats in the bay, and Scene Four is the artist’s impression of the future, pictorialising the growth of the Carenage with the branches and leaves in the colours of Grenada.

The work was a labour of love by the Product Development Committee of GTA chaired by Director Candice Lalsingh and implemented by Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, Product Development Manager.









The GTA would like to sincerely thank the Grenada Ports Authority for the use of their wall to the rear of their Headquarters and to the Grenada Investment Development Corporation for the space to assemble the work of art.

Several private partners assisted to make this project a reality.

GTA is grateful for the contributions of Jonas Browne & Hubbards, Acers Sanitary Ware, Green Spaces, LL Ramdhanny & Erlon’s Wrought Iron Workshop in helping to make this venture a perfect public/private partnership.

GTA CEO, Patricia Maher said: “We are delighted to showcase the talent of this young man as well as uplift the Carenage with this work of art. We have received a lot of positive feedback from the general public since it was installed last week.”

Lalsingh adds: “It is certainly a gem and we hope to cherish and preserve it with the community’s help.”

GTA invites the public to visit and enjoy the mural.