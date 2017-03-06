Moves on to confiscate Chitan’s assets

The State is making moves to confiscate assets belonging to former Accountant at Columbus Communications, Elvin Chitan who has been charged with fraud.

Chitan an Elder with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, pleaded guilty to the criminal charges of stealing by reasons of employment, and money laundering.

The guilty plea for stealing by reason of employment came on November 4th, 2016, and he changed his not guilty plea of money laundering to one of guilty on December 6, 2016.

The State contended that between January 1st, 2010 and February 27th, 2015, Chitan embezzled $465,000 from his employer.

The Church Elder who worked with the company for a period of nine years was dismissed from his position on March 12, 2015 after certain irregularities were uncovered.

The Financial Intelligence Unit arrested him on May 30, 2015.

Last year, Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill committed Chitan to stand trial through a paper committal that was agreed upon by both the Prosecution and defense attorney, Peter David.

The High Court in Grenada will on Tuesday be presented with arguments coming from the State for possible confiscation of Chitan’s assets during his sentencing.

A high level source close to the Prosecution Department told THE NEW TODAY newspaper that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is giving consideration to making an application for confiscation.

“The State is in the process of looking at all of the relevant materials to make a decision,” said the source who did not wish to be identified.

It is believed that part of the assets owned by Chitan came through the money he embezzled from Columbus Communications.

The matter will be heard at High Court No.1, which sits at the LIME building on the Carenage, St. George’s.

High court judge, Justice Shiraz Aziz is presiding over the matter.