Canadian Government offering financial assistance to social groups

The Government of Canada is this year pumping CAD $80,000 in a number of projects in Grenada which address social issues of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, and violence against women and children through its flagship programme, “Canada Fund for Local Initiatives” (CFLI).

The Canadian High Commission will be collaborating with the Ministry of Social Development and Housing, Cedar’s Home in St. Patrick’s, Grenada National Organisation of Women (GNOW), and the Sweet Water Foundation of Grenada on the projects.

High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Marie Legault got a first-hand appraisal of the projects being undertaken by the various bodies during a meeting at the Radisson Beach Resort at Grand Anse, St. George’s while on a courtesy call to the country last week.

Cedar’s Home is a shelter for abused children and women, and CFLI funding will assist in providing technical training, and much needed refurbishments to the facility.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Housing Lima Frederick provided the High Commissioner with an update of the use of the funds.

GNOW which advocates for gender equity will benefit from CFLI funding to support training activities for women and children, focus on sexual violence, and empowering children to identify and report sexual abuse.









Grenada Sweet Water Foundation specialises in the prevention and treatment of adult victims and predators of abuse.

Canada is this year marking its 150th anniversary, and as part of the events, the country will be highlighting the importance of gender equality on March 8th, which marks International Women’s Day by having a competition called, “Become High Commissioner for a Day.”

Young people between the ages of 16 and 19 years from seven countries in the region including Grenada are encouraged to submit a 60-90 seconds video to the High Commissioner’s office in Barbados addressing how they can become a champion for women’s equality in the region.

High Commissioner Legault announced that the winner of the competition will act as the Canadian High Commissioner for one day at the Barbados Office.

That person will have the honour of meeting with the staff, manage a staff meeting, and will also meet the Barbadian President of the Senate and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The winner will also be the host of a dinner at the official residence of the Canadian High Commissioner.