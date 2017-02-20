Elvin Nimrod captured with “convicted” Oveson

Controversial U.S citizen, Robert Martin also known in some quarters as Robert Martin Oveson has been linked to Grenada’s passport selling scheme, Citizenship By Investment (CBI) since its re-introduction back in 2013.

Oveson was allegedly charged in Mexico in 2008 for fraud in connection with a Condo and Housing unit in which several American and Canadian nationals paid him for units that were never delivered to them.

The Utah national also has a criminal record dating back to May 20, 2013 when he was charged in a domestic conflict with his wife for assault, burglary, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

THE NEW TODAY has unearthed information that five months after being found guilty of the charges in a high court in Utah that Oveson was meeting with Grenada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Elvin Nimrod in England on CBI business.

Oveson who is the lead player in NTL Trust, a now authorised agent for the passport selling scheme was among 50 specially invited persons at the session held at The Royal Thames in England at which Nimrod was the guest of honour.

A release dated THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2013, under the headline banner, GRENADA CITIZENSHIP BY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT LAUNCH EVENT IN LONDON” said that, “NTL Immigration, a global leader in Citizenship by Investment programmes, was the proud host of the official presentation of the Mount Cinnamon Resort and the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program at the Royal Thames Yacht Club”.

Approximatly 50 people were in attendence at the by-invitation-only event to listen as Guest of Honour, the Honourable Elvin Nimrod (Deputy Prime Minister of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique) explained the virtues of the island nation and the details of the new CIP.

“Guests were attended to by club staff at the prestiguious Sailing club located in the Knightsbridge area of London, as Mark Scott, Director of Development of the Mount Cinnamon Resort shared some of the detailed plans for this exciting new resort located on the white sands of Grand Anse beach.

“We are excited as we start to roll out this new and complete citizenship option, to our global client base. The programme is now processing clients who will benefit the quick processing of less than 2 months by the Grenada government and visa-free travel to over 115 countries”.

Oveson was captured on camera in a file photo that included Deputy Prime Minister Nimrod and two prominent female attorneys – Margaret Wilkinson of the law firm Wilkinson, Wilkinson & Wilkinson, and Marion Suite who was a major player in the failed offshore banking business back in 2001 with the first International Bank of Grenada (FIBG) fiasco involving Van Brink.

A visit to NTL Trust’s website identified Oveson as Director of NTL Immigration and has this to say about him: “Financial success is just one facet of wealth. For Robert Martin of NTL Trust, true wealth is measured in the personal freedom and flexibility of their clients’ lifestyles. Robert’s own philosophy drives the Immigration Services of NTL – focusing on the individual clients’ rights and privileges in sustaining their wealth and assets.

“Robert’s international career in hospitality development, real estate, and commercial investment gives him valuable insight into global immigration and real estate investment. For 20 years, he has traveled and lived throughout the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean. When not assisting his clients, Robert can be found island hopping in the Caribbean as well as jet-setting to various global destinations”.









After NTL was appointed as an agent for the passport scheme from the Spice Isle, Oveson who also carries the last name Martin was quoted on its website in his capacity as Managing Director as saying:“Given NTL Trust’s successful track record of approved citizenship by investment applications through real estate investments, we are highly optimistic about the greater benefits and versatility this new appointment will present to our clients seeking citizenship options in Grenada”.

The release went on : “NTL Trust, now a Licensed Marketing Agent in Grenada, is fully equipped to better serve clients considering citizenship by investment in Grenada.

“NTL Trust has been appointed as an Authorized International Licensed Marketing Agent for Grenada (West Indies). The appointment was approved by the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Unit in early December 2015 and the company is now officially included in the list of authorized Marketing Agents on the Government’s websitehttp://www.cbi.gov.gd/grenada-citizenship/marketing-agents/”.

“By virtue of this appointment, NTL Trust’s service portfolio expands to include both citizenship by real estate investment and also donations to the National Transformation Fund, NTF.

“As stipulated by the new Grenada CIP, applicants can only apply for citizenship through local agents. In alignment with such guideline, NTL Trust and its local agents registered in Grenada, are equipped to process a high volume of applications.

“NTL citizenship coordinators will review applications carefully to ensure the best possible outcome in the citizenship application process while its local agent will act on behalf of main applicants throughout the citizenship application.

“In its new capacity as International Marketing Agent, NTL Trust will promote, market and disseminate information about Grenada`s Citizenship by Investment Program through its global network of professional partners and direct HNWI clients.

“With an established presence in the Caribbean that dates back to 1994, NTL Trust specializes in holistic international planning. It co-ordinates not just corporate, trust and private banking matters, but it also advises on and implements essential residence and citizenship strategies that are too often taken for granted.

“NTL Trust helps clients not just with legal tax mitigation and asset protection, but more importantly to manage broader geo-political and macro-economic risk and opportunity, all based on global diversification.

“The NTL Trust family is made up of NTL Trust Corporate Services, NTL Immigration, NTL Wealth and Citizenship Real Estate Investment.

“NTL Trust continues to cement its position as regional leader in the Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programme sector.

“NTL Trust currently operates in the following jurisdictions: Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Grenada and the recently launched Saint Lucia programme.

It is also the organiser and curator of the Caribbean Citizenship Summit, the main citizenship and residence conference in the Caribbean.

Head of the Grenada Citizenship Investment programme office, Steve Horsford has denied that Oveson has anything to do with the NTL set-up that is involved in the marketing of Grenadian passports.