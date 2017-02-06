Police body wants more money

The Police Welfare Association of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has rejected the one-off payment package of EC$1000.00 being offered by the Keith Mitchell government for the period 2013-16.

According to well-place sources, PWA is seeking to get a commitment from the ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Mitchell as to when officers will receive salary increases.

A reliable source told THE NEW TODAY that the association raised the issue when they met with government negotiators on January 17 to discuss salary increases for public officers.

He said the police body was informed that government cannot afford to make the necessary adjustments at this point in time and to pay them increased wages.

This newspaper understands that a separate body that negotiated for police officers within the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has agreed to the one-off payment.

The source said PWA secured its last salary increase for officers back in 1995 and is adamant that it is not prepared to sign onto any agreement with government unless a commitment to salary increases is given.

Another source told this newspaper that the association had conditionally agreed to the $1000.00 offer with government acceding to their request to implement a new Pay and Grade system for police officers from 2019.

THE NEW TODAY understands that there is currently a petition in circulation in the force relating to Pay and Grade.

The source said that the last review of the payment structure for the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) was done back in 1995 when a decision was reportedly taken to make the necessary adjustments to the salaries of police officers.

It was proposed back then that police officers would be put on the same scale as teachers and nurses but 22 years later this failed to materialise.

The source pointed to another burning issue for the Association as that of some police officers who were recently employed within RGPF and who are collecting larger salaries than others who have been employed for a much longer period of time.

He said the disparity in some cases “ranges between $300 and $500” and the association is calling for a “discontinuation of this trend in the Force”.

This newspaper understands that government met with PWA last week Friday with both parties maintaining their positions.

Another meeting is scheduled for today (Friday) to try and bring closure to the issue.

The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) along with the bargaining agents for some agricultural workers have agreed to government’s one-off payment.

However, the Public Workers Union (PWU) and the Technical Allied Workers Union (TAWU) have rejected the offer and instead made demands for a one-off payment of $3000.

The Press Secretary to the Prime Minister was given an increase of $1,000.00 per month as provided for in the 2016 Budget.