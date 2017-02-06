Integrity Commission expresses surprise

The Integrity Commission (IC) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) both represent Grenada on the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB), a regional body supported by the Commonwealth Secretariat and a representative from the Commonwealth Secretariat is an Executive Member.

The CCAICACB addresses and urges “Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies to develop and implement meaningful and effective strategies to achieve effective control of corruption”.

These national agencies have been apprised with respect to a recent release of a Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International, which ranks Grenada at 46 in a global index of 176 countries.

For our part, such listing is surprising, given that Grenada has made significant and consistent strides in strengthening its anti-corruption mechanism over the past five years.

The Commission has been fulfilling its mandate and in the last year has increased its activities related to the fight against corruption.

Grenada has ratified the Organisation of American States (OAS) Inter American Convention Against Corruption and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

Grenada is involved in ongoing cycles with the visits received from the Committee of Experts of the Follow-up Mechanism on the Implementation of the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (MESICIC) and the UNCAC’s United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), as overseen by the Latin American and the Caribbean Regional Office.

In 2014, MESICIC assessed the operations and the implementation of the OAS Inter American Convention Against Corruption, by the IC. In 2015 and 2016 the UNODC assessed the implementation of the UNCAC, by the IC and the FIU.

It is important to note that Grenada received verbal commendation for being ahead of many other Caribbean territories based on our functioning, protocols, training and public sharing on anti-corruption.

Grenada has a strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering regime.

Both the IC and the FIU are involved and have a robust public sensitisation and education programme of activities. This includes periodic sharing in the newspapers, television and radio programming, public education to Cabinet, Parliamentarians, Media, Ministries, Departments of the Prisons, Immigration, Customs and the Police.

There has been stakeholder participation in national and regional conferences, along with meetings with financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions.

With respect to the methodology used in Grenada’s declaration of assets by persons in public life, Grenada’s approach is seen as a Best Practice by the MESICIC and the CCAICACB.

With regard to this process, presently Grenada has the most extensive list of persons declaring (First Schedule, Integrity in Public Life Act No.24 of 2013), and the lowest threshold for doing so, in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

Currently the declaration regime is working since to date several declarations have been received from various levels of persons in public life.

Additionally the IC has led a multi-sectoral grouping that includes: FIU, Police, Public Service Commission, Director of Public Prosecutions, Attorney General, Private Sector, Ministry of Legal Affairs and Civil Society, in an effort to create a platform for ongoing stakeholders collaboration.

Participants have expressed commitment for working together and pledged to do same.

Clearly understanding that the rankings of Transparency International are based on perception and not raw data, our organisations will request from Transparency International the information which forms the empirical basis for ranking Grenada.

We invite you to visit our respective websites for information on our work, public education programs and events targeting anti corruption.

See www.grenadaintegritycommission.org and www.grenadafiu.com.

(The above reflects the views of the Integrity Commission)