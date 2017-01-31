New CEO at Huggins

After 50 years at the helm, George Menezes has stepped down to make way for his daughter, Anya Menezes-Chow Chung to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer of Geo. F. Huggins & Company Grenada Limited.

The change in the guard took place with effect from January 1, 2017.

Menezes-Chow Chung holds a Bachelor of Law Degree with Honours from the University of the West Indies and a Certificate in Legal Education from the Hugh Wooding Law School, St. Augustine Trinidad.

In 2008, she completed the Directors Accreditation Programme from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and has achieved certification from the Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting in Conducting Internal Investigations.

During the past seventeen years, the new CEO performed several Managerial roles at Huggins including Manager, Corporate Marketing and Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer.

Her responsibilities included overseeing the Company’s legal matters as well as its Money Services Business Operations.

In 2010, Menezes-Chow Chung was appointed to the Board of Directors of Huggins’ subsidiary company, Agostini Insurance Brokers (G’da) Ltd., and presently holds the position of Company Secretary.

She was appointed to the Board of Directors of Huggins in 2012 and has served on several committees including the Strategic Planning and Budget Planning Committees.

She has a special interest in sport, particularly karate, where she is a member of Grenada’s National Team.

Huggins also welcomed two new employees – Michelle Sayers-Griffith, Enterprise Risk Manager and Najuma Francis, Manager, Corporate Marketing.

Sayers-Griffith has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Risk and Compliance field. She holds affiliate status with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (ACAMS).

She has worked as a Senior Executive in the banking industry for over twenty years.

Francis has over eight years’ experience in Marketing and Sales in both public and private entities.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with Specialised Honours in Marketing and holds affiliate status with the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK.

Geo. F. Huggins, a 100% Grenadian owned company, is the most broad-based company on the island, with seventeen departments spanning thirteen divisions including agro-chemicals, construction materials, distribution, food markets, motor, office services, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, shipping, Swift Air Cargo Handlers and Agostini Insurance Brokers.