Lisa Telesford removed as Registrar

Registrar of the Supreme Court, Lisa Telesford has been removed from the position.

According to a well-placed source, Telesford, an attorney-at-law, was transferred as part of a backlash from the November 24 Referendum on Constitutional Reform.

He said that the Registrar has been directed by the Public Service Commission (PSC), headed by barrister-at-law, Derek Sylvester to pick up another assignment in the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The source pointed out that the political directorate was unhappy with the manner in which Telesford handled a court case that was filed by former Attorney General, Jimmy Bristol to challenge the legality of the process used to facilitate the referendum.

He spoke of the government wanting the matter to be assigned to high court judge, Justice Shiraz Aziz but the Registrar choose instead to place the matter before a female high court judge, Justice Adrien Wynante-Roberts.

Aziz is assigned to the high court in its Criminal Jurisdiction while Roberts concentrates primarily on civil matters.

Legal officials have told this newspaper that the Bristol matter went before the “right judge” since Roberts is the one who does civil matters.

However, the State won the case with Justice Roberts ruling in favour of the arguments put forward by Solicitor-General, Dwight Horsford.

THE NEW TODAY has not been able to speak to Telesford on whether she will accept the new assignment.

The person selected as replacement for Telesford is Alana Twum-Barimah, the current Deputy Registrar who is the daughter of Dr. Bert Brathwaite, a well-known associate of the ruling New National Party (NNP) government.