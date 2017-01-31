Father Gets 9 years For Incest

A 52-year-old Cook Hill Road, St. Andrew resident, Fitz Alexander, was on Wednesday sentenced to spend the next 9 years and 2 months of his life behind bars after being found guilty on four counts of incest last November.

The sentence was handed down by High Court Judge, Justice Paula Gilford, who presides over the No. 2 High Court on The Carenage in St. George’s.

The evidence before the court revealed that Alexander committed the offences in November 2011, on two occasions in January 2012 and in December 2012, against his own daughter, who was 13 years old at the time.

The accused, who retained the legal services of Attorney-at-Law Henry Paryag, categorically denied committing the offences, even though he was found guilty at the end of his trial on November 25, 2016.

The convicted man was 48 years old at the time when the offences were committed.

Alexander told the court he did not know why his own daughter made the allegation against him but was certain that she did it to “spite” him.

The Victim’s Impact Statement indicated that the teenager suffered significant trauma as a result of the sexual crimes, committed against her.

She stated that on the first occasion, she was “very fearful and -shocked” and wondered what was going on.

According to the teenager, her dad threatened that if she revealed what he did to her, she would find herself in a body bag, which she said made her even more afraid to tell anyone.

It was also revealed in the Statement that the teenager had reached the point where she felt as though she was going crazy and even tried to kill herself.

According to the Social Inquiry Report, persons in the community where Alexander lived labeled him as an “alcoholic,” who has a bad reputation as a “sexual predator.”

His attorney, who is also a former magistrate, urged the court to be as lenient as possible on him, pointing out that he has no previous criminal record.

That was the only mitigating factor considered by Justice Gilford in determining what sentence to hand down on the accused.

Among the aggravating factors considered were, the prevalence of sexual crimes in Grenada, age of the victim, physiological impact of the offences, death threat, and that the offences were committed repeatedly.

Alexander was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months on Count One to run consecutively, to 6-years and 4-months on Count 4.

He was also sentenced to 2 years and 4 months on Counts 2 and 3, to run concurrently, making it a total sentence of 9 years and 2 months.

The convicted man also has to undergo counseling and failure to do so would land him an additional 8 months in jail.

In handing down the sentence, the Guyana-born female judge expressed strong disapproval of sexual crimes in general, pointing out that there were a total of “42 sexual matters” before her court in the last assizes, 9 of those being incest.

“I hope this sentence would serve as a deterrent,” she declared, noting that society and the court would not uphold such behaviour.

Alexander is the first person to be sentenced in the January assizes, which opened on Tuesday at High Court No. 2, with a total of 142 cases on the Cause List.

Sexual offences are once again dominating the list with a total of 60 sexual offences including 30 rape cases and 10 cases of incest.

Also on the list are 15 homicides, including 5 criminalised for the offence of death by dangerous driving, 3 for manslaughter and 7 murders.

The figures in the January assizes reflects a marginal decrease in sexual crimes from the September 2016 assizes, which had a total 145 cases, 62 being sexually-related cases, which comprised 34 for rape, 11 for incest and 17 for offences of sexual intercourse with children.