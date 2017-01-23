NDC to hold Town Hall meeting on January 26

January 26 is the date set by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a Town Hall meeting at the Grenada Trade Centre Annex in Grand Anse, to discuss issues surrounding the country’s economy.

According to NDC Chairman, Vincent Roberts, the meeting will be held under the theme, “The state of Grenada’s economy, where are we, where do we go from here,” and will be addressed by a panel of persons who are well versed in the economic history of the country.

“The presenters will be independent Grenadians (who are) not established or known to be part of the usual NDC platform. They are people who are experienced in our economy and who will have very interesting positions to put forward with regard to where we are and where we go from here,” he said.

When questioned to identify the speakers, Roberts said he was not in a position to reveal their identity.

However, he told reporters “the meeting is intended to be a non-political one, at which Grenadians of all walks of life and of all political persuasions can come out together to discuss the economy and certain things about it.”

The NDC Chairman, who is also a member of the Save the Camerhogne Park Committee, announced the staging of the second “Occupy Camerhogne Park” activity on Independence Day on February 7.

The first activity was held during last year’s Independence Day celebrations on the heels of pronouncements by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, of intentions to sell the site to a foreign investor for development of a hotel.

According to Robert, Congress intends to lead the charge to ensure that the park remains in the hands of Grenadians.

“We will occupy Camerhogne Park again from midnight on the night of the 6th (of February) leading us into the 7th (of February) and the public is welcomed to join us,” he said, adding that the activity “is not a boycott of the national independence day activity, which will be taking place at the National Stadium.”

Roberts pointed out that the planned event is not only aimed at creating awareness of the importance of protecting and preserving “our heritage but (also) our environment”.

He made a plea for persons to join the Camerhogne Park activity following the national Independence Day event at the stadium.

Congress intends to use the Camerhogne Park issue on its campaign platform for the upcoming general elections.