SOG Foods come on stream

A new supermarket has opened its doors to residents of Calivigny and the environs.

SOG Foods, located just past Fort Jeudy gap, was formally opened on December 9 with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

The new supermarket which prides itself with being “the source of good foods,” occupies a 30-square feet building that was once known as Morain’s Automotive Garage.

Manager of SOG Foods, Theneale Paul pledged the supermarket’s commitment to giving the general public excellent customer service.

Paul said a full range of basic products including meats, wines and alcohol at competitive prices are available to meet the needs of customers in what she described as a convenient and hassle-free environment.

She spoke of the operators of the business being able to create a source of employment for persons who live within the vicinity of the supermarket.

“This new supermarket has already brought employment for over 20 persons, and this would benefit many families in the community, and many others who have traveled to do their shopping… they would now be able to spend their money within the community,” she said.

Paul expressed her gratitude to the number of people who assisted with the new venture including the suppliers who have contributed to the ideas for the past two years in helping the dream of the supermarket to materialise.

Member of Parliament for the Constituency of St. David’s, Oliver Joseph who offered a toast as part of the opening ceremony spoke of being satisfied with the number of people who have been able to be employed at the supermarket.

Joseph indicated that government by itself cannot provide the jobs, so it looks to the private sector as it facilitates private sector development.

The senior Government Minister, however, stressed the need for “good customer service,” which he said is extremely important in business.

“You want to have an environment that (will) cause people to want to come back,” he said.

SOG Foods will be open for business every day of the week between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The supermarket is owned by Engineer, Otis Gay who is originally from Carriacou.