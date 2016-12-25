NDC Christmas message

The Leader, National Executive and membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extend to our brothers and sisters across these three Islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, as well as to all Grenadians in the Diaspora, our very best compliments of the season.

There is always an expectation of good tidings at Christmas. Whatever the season means to each of us, it is our hope that we will all find it joyful and fulfilling as we remember the hope that Christmas represents.

The messages of love, self-sacrifice, sharing, prudence and constant prayer, need to characterise all our lives, as together, we work to build a better nation.

The atmosphere of goodwill, peace and caring that permeates this time of the year is always comforting and joyous. As we reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, his example and messages must inspire us to be good examples to others, especially our youth.

Together, we must strengthen our determination to carefully and prudently navigate turbulent economic waters in which we find ourselves. We must work together to inspire hope and help change the things we can. We must make a thoughtful contribution to turning around our circumstances while celebrating each victory.

While there are many challenges ahead for us both individually and collectively, there is nothing that compares to the resilience, strength and determination of the people of this great nation, buttressed by our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora.

As we celebrate at this time, let us keep constant the reason for the season, and may His mercies, grace and peace guide us all into a new year and a new dispensation. May you enjoy a Merry Christmas and God’s blessings for a successful and prosperous 2017.