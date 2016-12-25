A Christmas Party to Remember

Clear Harbor Cares in partnership with Gift Grenada Inc. hosted an unforgettable Christmas Party for the Preschool, Kindergarten and 1st Grade students of Corinth Government School on December 2.

The event included carol singing, games, refreshments and a Santa Claus bearing gifts for every child. It was an exciting afternoon that the children immensely enjoyed as they sang and played and blew bubbles with the culmination of Santa Claus, during which a total of 79 students received gifts. The principal of Corinth Government School Mrs. Augustus-LaTouch expressed sincere gratitude to both Gift Grenada and Clear Harbor Cares for their commitment to children and education, and in particular to Corinth Government School.

Gift Grenada is a local registered non-profit company organized to perform charity work with its primary focus being support to the primary schools. Clear Harbor Cares, the charity of the employees of Clear Harbor formulated in 2010; vows with their mission statement to continue to improve the lives of less fortunate Grenadian children, by empowering them with knowledge through the provision of school supplies and resources that will positively impact their ability to learn. Both charities remain committed to giving back to children of Grenada.