Major Drug Seizure at Mt. Egmont

A police operation at Mt. Egmont, St. George’s has led to drug-related charges being laid on two persons from the small village of Marian, as well as the confiscation of a number of drugs, impounding of a speed boat and a car.

THE NEW TODAY understands that as a result of the police operation, 48 pounds of compressed marijuana was confiscated in the raid.

The lawmen had failed to nab any suspects in the initial operation but days later the police arrested and charged two men – 33-year old Elvin Pivotte and 31-year old Carmichael St. Bernard who are residents of Marian.

Charges of possession and trafficking of a controlled drug were slapped on Pivotte, while St. Bernard was charged with conspiracy to import a controlled drug, and conspiracy to traffic a controlled drug.

A source close to the police investigation told this newspaper at the time of the operation the lawmen met the trunk of a car, registration number PZ 664, which is a Honda Civic opened and ready to take in the drugs that came in a boat.

The police are also searching for another individual who is considered as a person of interest to them in connection with the drug seizure.

Pivotte and St. Bernard who made their first court appearance at the St. George’s No.2 Magistrate’s Court last week Thursday have each been placed on bail in the sum of $100,000 with two sureties by Magistrate, Her Honour Francine Foster.

Police Prosecutor Corporal Terrence Andall had objected to bail being granted to Pivotte on the grounds of previous convictions against him of a similar nature to which he is now charged.

The Police Prosecutor argued that the drug suspect had been granted bail before for the same offense.

Defense Attorney, Francis Paul who is representing Pivotte said his client who is a driver by profession and was previously employed with a leading city firm is a father of two children.

Paul informed the court that Pivotte voluntarily surrendered to the Police who were looking for him.

The Magistrate granted bail on conditions that Pivotte surrender all travel documents, report to the South St. George Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 6:00a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

In the case of St. Bernard, bail was granted on condition that he reports to the St. David’s Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Female attorney-at-law, Katisha Williams who is attached to the law firm of Derick Sylvester and Associates who is representing St. Bernard told the court that her client lives with his grandmother, and is employed with Grenada Marines.

The sitting magistrate also ruled that both accused men should not leave the jurisdiction without the expressed written consent of the court.

The arrested men are due back in court on January 30th.

Meanwhile, 28-year old farmer Errol Allard, and his girlfriend, Donessa Cummings, 28 of Conference, St. Andrew’s have been jointly charged by police with possession and trafficking of a controlled drug.

The couple are accused of being in possession of 254 pounds of compressed marijuana.

The suspects appeared at the Grenville Magistrate's Court on December 6th and were remanded to Her Majesty's Prison to return to court today (Friday, December 16th).