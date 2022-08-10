Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-aircraft gun near a front line in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on August 10. (Vyacheslav Madievsky/Reuters)

The Ukrainian army was able to hold off Russian advances near the Donetsk cities of Avdiyvka and Bagmut, as well as the city of Kharkiv, its general staff said in an update on Wednesday evening.

“[Russia] It tried to advance with offensive and offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Pakmut, Kotema, Spirn, Yakovlivka and Soledar, but it did not succeed, it retreated,” said the general staff. “The enemy made offensive operations in the directions of Avdiivka and Pisky, received a deserved repulse, and retreated.”

General staff said Russia continues to use artillery to attack Ukrainian lines.

“The enemy used barrel, rocket artillery and tanks with the aim of displacing Ukrainian units from the occupied territories,” it said, accusing Moscow of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Reconnaissance with UAVs and some airstrikes have been reported across the eastern region.

The Ukrainian army and Russian forces tried to advance some positions around Kharkiv “in order to improve their tactical position”, but failed.

“Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the invaders, forcing them to retreat,” it said. “In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy actively conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. It devotes significant efforts to improving the logistical support of units operating in this direction.

In the south, Russian forces continued to focus on defending their positions with occasional air and ground-based reconnaissance strikes, the General Staff concluded.