Live coverage of the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos game on TNF

Kickoff is set for 6:15 PM Mile High Time on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

In-game updates

1:15 PM MT: The Broncos moved up Dwayne Osigbo, safety Anthony Harris and outside linebacker Jonathan Kangbo. From the practice squad Ahead of their game against the Colts at TNF.

5:00 PM MT: A few surprises for the Broncos sidelined tonight. Right tackle Billy Turner looks like he could go into this game for the first time in a Denver uniform. Will be active. Look Here is the full list of inactives for this Broncos-Colts game.

6:19 PM MT: Nyheim Hines was dismissed early. After being hit and tackled, it became clear that there was a problem with motor skills. With concussion protocol in the NFL under fire in recent weeks, we can only assume they’ll be extra careful with Hines here.

6:25 PM MT: After forcing the Colts to a 3-and-out, Russell Wilson and the Broncos quickly marched down the field and into the red zone. However, their run would stop at 15 in the first quarter when Brandon McManus put them up 3-0.

6:53 PM MT: The first quarter ends with a scramble of three and outs. Outside of that first Broncos’ drive that ended in a field goal, both teams mostly punted, and a three-and-out was usually how they got there. Full first quarter review.

7:01 PM MT: Denver finally got things going again. However, as they threatened the red zone, Garrett Boles went early for a Russell Wilson hard count that favored them. KJ Hamler would break up a third down pass for six, but was tackled without the sticks. McManus instead put Denver up 6-0 in the second quarter.

7:11 PM MT: With the Colts driving and two plays from Phillip Lindsey opening up a 16-yard gain, Matt Ryan would try to force the ball to a waiting Caden Stearns in the middle of the field. He would intercept the ball and return it to the Broncos 37-yard line to keep the Colts from scoring.

7:36 PM MT: Ronald Darby fumbled on a play late in the first half and was taken to the locker room. His return is questionable.

7:41 PM MT: The Colts drove down to the 15-yard line, but back-to-back sacks by the Broncos’ defense for big losses put them in a 3rd-and-38 situation. Their 52-yard field goal attempt yielded just enough yards to cut the Broncos’ lead to 6-3. Full second quarter recap.

7:44 PM MT: News broke at halftime that ILB Josey Jewell was questionable to return with a knee issue. He fumbled in the Colts’ final drive and is now unlikely to play in the second half. He was dismissed to start the second half.

Game preview

5th week begins Thursday Night Football And this Denver Broncos (2-2) will hold Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) in their third primetime game of the season. Both teams struggled out of the gates as their new quarterbacks found their new lineups.

Matt Ryan throws a lot of interceptions, but in his last two games he has improved a lot with a 4-1 touchdown to interception ratio. Still, he has nine fumbles this season, and that’s an area the Broncos defense can exploit. Ryan has turned the ball over eight times in four games.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has been up and down and all over the place in his start in Denver. He’s not as turnover-prone as Ryan, but he hasn’t been able to find any consistency on offense so far this season. He had his most efficient game last week, but a terrible third quarter led the team to an insurmountable deficit.

My guess

I was more confident than most with a 27-17 score prediction there. I think this is the game Denver pulls away against the Colts.