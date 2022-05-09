Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s new song ‘The Heart Part 5’

Kendrick Lamar Finally back with his new song “Heart Part 5. “

K. Dot dropped the track Sunday night (May 8) at 8:00 EST. This is his first solo song since he released the soundtrack of the film in 2018. Black leopard.

This is not the only one Kendrick LamarThe first bit of music in a while, the new song comes just days before his much-anticipated new album Mr. Morel & the Big SteppersIt is coming out next Friday, May 13th.

Before the new sounds of today and the coming of Kendrick features with Keem in 2021, he was on an extensive musical break. Last solo album, Damn.Coming in 2017. It is credible that this new record may appear Kendrick Lamar’s Final Top Talk Entertainment Album, It was announced last summer. About six months ago, Kendrick revealed that he was spreading his wings and leaving the TDE nest.

In a written letter shared via social media, The Former 2011 XXL New “As I produce my final TDE album, I’m glad to be a part of such a cultural brand after 17 years. Struggles. Victory. And most importantly, brotherhood. . “

TDE’s CEO, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, released the news of the end of Kendrick’s victory lap almost two decades after the label.

Check out Kendrick Lamar’s new song “The Heart Part 5” below.