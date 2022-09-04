Top News

Lisa Fletcher: Memphis police are searching for a school teacher who was kidnapped during an early morning jog.

September 4, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

Elisa “Lisa” Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified man, police said. He was forced into a mid-size dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said. A “vehicle of interest” in connection with the kidnapping was located on Saturday, police said.

“The vehicle of interest has been located and a male occupant of the vehicle has been taken into custody,” Memphis Police announced on Twitter. “Eliza Fletcher Not Found.”

Police did not immediately say whether the man arrested was believed to be involved in the kidnapping or if he would face charges.

Photos released by police show Fletcher running near the University of Memphis. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, police said in the alert.

Fletcher is white, 5’6,” with brown hair and green eyes, police said. She weighs 137 pounds.

The teacher’s damaged phone was found near where she is believed to have been abducted, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Patti Chapman said. CNN affiliate WHBQ.

Now, the family of the mother of two is offering a $50,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest in the case, WHBQ reports.

“We look forward to Elisa’s safe return and hope this award will help police catch the perpetrators of this crime,” her family said in a statement shared by Chapman.

In a post on Twitter, St. Mary’s Episcopal School Fletcher said a junior kindergarten teacher.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet It assists Memphis police in their investigation into Fletcher’s disappearance.

CNN’s Laura James contributed to this report.

