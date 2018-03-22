Bank fees!!!

I went to a particular bank to do a withdrawal over the counter. I know the amount to do that is $1.79.

However, I was astonished when I was told it had increased to $2.40. I inquired from the teller when this came into effect, I was told on February 26th, 2018.

I said but there isn’t any sign indicating the change, I was told they forgot to put up the sign.

I mentioned it is not my fault, I have to pay the increase, I would not pay it, she said it would be deducted from the withdrawal.

My point of opinion is that the banks have to put up signs indicating changes in fees so customers will be aware of what they are paying for.

Another time I went to change some money the rate on the display board says one, when I get to the teller was a different amount. I told the teller about it, she mentioned they didn’t change the sign, I asked her who should be blamed for that.

Just wanted to highlight the unjust being meted out to customers at the banks in Grenada.

Angry Customer