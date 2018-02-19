The Ballot Box Revo is coming

This one has Almighty God backing. May your spiritual eyes be opened for the time has come.

On the 13th March 1979, Maurice Bishop and the New Jewel Movement (NJM) staged a revolution with guns and bullets, and overthrew Eric Gairy, the then Prime Minister and his government from ruling Grenada.

The Grenada Christian Political Party (GCPP) is calling for a peaceful and democratic, next revolution and overthrow of NNP, NDC and the others.

It should not be done with guns, bullets and bombs but with the ballot paper at the polls, and your X on it by voting for GCPP on the 13th March 2018.

Please overthrow them with your vote on the date that Dr. Keith Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Grenada has set for the next general elections here in Grenada.

Let that be the next revolution day. Overthrow NNP, NDC and the others with the ballot paper by voting for GCPP on the anniversary date of the 1979 revolution – March 13, 2018.

Come on, stage the next revolution and overthrow NNP, NDC and the others for giving to you the mark of the beast, Revelation 13;16-18 and Rev.14;9-11.









The worst thing to happen to you today – the voter’s ID card is the mark of the beast. The mark of the beast is here. This election is about your soul. Stage a revolution on March 13th 2018 at the polls for your souls.

The day of this next revolution is March 13th, 2018. If GCPP is not contesting this elections, GCPP calls for the next level of the revolution, and overthrow NNP, NDC and the others at the polls.

GCPP calls for a total boycott by all voters. Don’t go to the polls. Boycott this election! Don’t vote! That’s the next level of the revolution and overthrow of NNP, NDC and the others at the polls.

There should be a total boycott as NNP, NDC and the others are pushing the mark of the beast and 666 and need to be overthrown at the poll for that.

This upcoming election and next revolution day is March 13, 2018. Let the next revolution happen and let it be peacefully, and at the polls.

March 13, 2018 is revolution day. GCPP calls for that type of revolution at the polls. See to it that it comes to pass. That’s the will of God.

Derick Sealey.

Founder

Grenada Christian Political Party