Is Peter David a soulless bête noire?

Grenada’s New National Party (NNP) government has been teetering on the verge of collapse since Prime Minister Keith Mitchell brought into his green house a man whom he openly accused of being allegedly corrupt, and whom he said had committed fraudulent activities in the US.

Prime Minister Mitchell held up documents in Grenada’s Parliament and he said he had the proof in his hands. He even spoke about how Peter David went with a gun to arrest his father. Yet knowing all this, Mitchell embraced and brought him into the political party.

Peter David even called Mitchell “a political opportunist, lacking in core principles, an opportunist and a hypocrite” compared to former Prime Minister Tillman Thomas (NDC) whom he described as “incorruptible” in comparison to Mitchell.

Peter David made a gamble joining the NNP political party, but it is blowing up in his face. He is in a very tough spot.

Just three years ago, the late legendary Lloyd Noel called on Grenadians not to forget “what we went through under the PRG and the RMC”.

“Grenadians must never forget what happened at Fort George,” he said.

Let’s not forget the ugly reality of Peter David’s stewardship. Peter knows that the people within the NNP political party come in two main types: the loud bullies who always back the wrong horse, and the others who like to bray loudly.

As Peter tries to hone his high-wire act on a national stage and shove Alexandra Otway Noel and Terry Forrester off the 2018 stage, it is instructive to realise that the act is not new, only the venue is.

Maintaining his own image, despite vast piles of facts that contradict it at every turn, he has an amazing ability to look good, while secretly acting badly. In that light, I offer some corrupt actions by Peter David.

This is the man whose ability to get himself judged by one set of standards, while actually operating with almost none, could seemingly be summarised by a twist of the old phrase: Who you gonna believe? His reputation or your lyin’ eyes?

Peter David will never become leader of the NNP, he will never become Prime Minister of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique; let’s just get that out of the way right now.

He is pulling down the NNP, his pie-in-the-sky thinking and agenda simply doesn’t occur in representative democracies like ours.

He’s a one-note candidate, who concerns himself with nothing other than his lifelong obsession with inequality, power and wealth.

Grenadians would not elect an avowed RMC and maybe most importantly, because once the NNP considers Peter a sworn enemy, rather than the perfect foil, they think they can use to destroy Burke, it would eat them alive.

He can’t be trusted; he’s an establishment shill with too much baggage and too little integrity, attached to him.

On the other hand, he’s been allegedly cast as a soulless bête noire, a fundamentally dishonest political hustler; he has zero credibility, no morals at all.

“The greatest trick the Devil pulled was convincing the world there was only one of him.” ~ David Wong

It is also alleged, Peter has zero credibility, don’t treat him like entertainment. He stands for nothing, he has no belief in nothing, he has no clarity, a train wreck, that’s what Grenadians are watching.

Peter is a coward and remains so up to today.

Helen Grenade