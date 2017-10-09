Say NO to Back-stabbing

Ouch!!!That hurts!!! It is a norm in society for people to be back-stabbing others, while pretending to be their friends.

They often speak evil things against other persons, misleading those to whom they speak, thus damaging the reputation of the persons they speak about, hurting them.

Half-truths and outright lies are often included in the things Back-stabbers speak. 1 Peter 2:1 mentions “laying aside all malice … and all evil speakings.” (See James 1:26)

Therefore, being malicious and speaking evil things against others is wrong in God’s eyes. Back-stabbers destroy relationships in various institutions, including churches, schools, hospitals, clinics, banks, and the list goes on.









How much better it is to control our tongue to avoid speaking evil things against others, thus preserving good relationships. If someone is back-stabbing another person with you, know that that person may very well back-stab you with another person(s).

So, if someone comes to you with evil, hateful talk against another person, it is better to change the subject, or encourage the back-stabber to seek peace with the person who offended him/her, or forgive the offender. Matthew 18:15; Romans 12:18; Colossians 3:13.

Taking sides with the Back-stabber is NEVER a wise course. Do not be a supporter of malice. Dig a 12-foot hole and bury “Mr Back-stabbing!”. Pour concrete on him so you will never dig him up.

Fill your minds with positive thoughts that encourage positive speech that lifts a person’s spirit. Philippians 4:8. Speak good of others, NOT evil.

Kenneth Kayman