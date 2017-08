By The Mystique









$8,000,000 for propaganda

$300,000 for agriculture;

Free school books, you take dat back

Instead you giving we empty back pack

Oh doc, wey me tablet?

Almost 5 years, ah still kyah get

10 dollars more on road workers pay

Not even 10 cents, up to dis day

Is ah good ting Terry pull off you mask

Next election we go buss you mas’