Can Chocolate save Cocoa Association or local Cocoa Industry?

This article is an attempt to give a completely new approach to the Sales and Marketing of Grenada Fine Flavour Cocoa by the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA) in order to save the GCA if emphasis is on Chocolate.

From now on emphasis must be on Chocolate NOT on cocoa beans in crocus bags.

As I write, I am reminded of the Quotation in the book of Proverbs in the Holy Bible: “Where there is no vision, the people perish” – (Proverbs 29: 18) it is from this foregoing that I write.

After my experience on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Grenada Cocoa Association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the lack of vision demonstrated by the Chairman and the Board followed by the return of the same Board that I write the following :-

It is time that the Diamond Chocolate Factory Ltd. ( DCF) become the Flagship for the GCA and Grenada cocoa Farmers.

The GCA must initiate a movement with ALL those involved in chocolate manufacture and production in Grenada, to the extent where, rather than being antagonistic against each other and not cooperating; the three or four companies join together and make Grenada the “Chocolate Island” of the Caribbean where tourists and other chocolate lovers would want to visit at any opportunity.

But because the DCF Ltd only produces Dark chocolate, there should be a drive to have joint ventures to produce Milk Chocolate and other high value chocolate products.

Once this has begun, the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA) must place emphasis on the following:-

(A) The sale of semi-processed Cocoa Beans to bulk cocoa mass and cocoa liquor and later the Conched Cocoa mass and Coverture;

(B) The sale of instantised Cocoa Powder in Bulk or packaged, ultimately to make “Instant Cocoa Tea”









(C) The sale of Cocoa Fat to make Cocoa Butter Cream and Soaps

(D) The sale of Bulk cocoa bean juice to make Cocoa Cider Vinegar

(E) The sale of Cocoa Bean Shell for making Fire retardant items

(F) The sale of ground cocoa pods to make animal feed

The Grenada Cocoa Association must therefore as a matter of urgency contact the Purchasing Managers of the companies that now purchase large amounts of cocoa beans for their Specification sheets and other requirements for coverture and conched cocoa mass as I was able to do with the LA Burdick Company and their European chocolatier;

The GCA must now seek a joint venture partner to manufacture instantised cocoa powder and spicy flavoured sweet cold liquid chocolate drinks.

Currently, there are persons making special soaps and creams; the best manufacturer should be sought as a joint venture partner.

There is an opportunity to replace Apple Cider Vinegar with Cocoa cider vinegar by joint venture with a vinegar manufacturer.

Should anyone be interested they can contact me.

Dr. E.Reginald Buckmire