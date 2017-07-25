Surviving the end of the world!!!

The question posed above is very worthy of consideration. Who would not want to survive when this world ends? The world’s end does not mean the end of the Earth. Psalm 37:9, 11 say that those who “wait on the Lord (the meek) shall inherit the earth” and “delight themselves in the abundance of peace.”

Jesus agreed with these Scriptures when he said at Matthew 5:5, “Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.” Also, Ecclesiastes 1:4 tells us that “the earth abideth FOREVER,” in contrast to a generation that does not last forever.

What will the end of the world mean? Part of Psalm 37:9 says that “evildoers shall be cut off.” Verse 10 adds that “yet a little while, and the wicked shall not be.” Therefore, the end of the world means the end of all wicked people and their wicked ways. 2 Thessalonians 1:9.

To survive and get everlasting life, God wants people to come to know Him and his Son. John 17:3. The knowledge obtained must be the TRUTH about them. God wants to be worshipped in truth. John 4:23, 24; 1 Timothy 2:3, 4.









Of course, a person must also put into practice what God wants him/her to do. James 2:14, 26. Pray to the Almighty God for help in finding the accurate knowledge in His Word, the Bible. Psalm 65:2; Matthew 7:7.

Pray to God for help to worship Him in the way that he is pleased with, that you may be saved and live forever, when the end of this wicked world comes. Matthew 7:13, 14; Psalm 37:29; John 3:16; 1 John2:17; Revelation 21:4.

Please – do it NOW!

Brianna Patterson

Chateaubelair District