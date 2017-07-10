I am writing to say that I am so shocked to see that children in Venezuela and adults too are starving right now.

I have heard that we are supporting the regime there, but I wonder – support a regime that has reduced the Venezuelans to such dire straits?









I am surprised – knowing how generous the Grenadian people are – that no one seems to have set up a collection for them, or the filling of containers with such things as Baby milk, evaporated and condensed milk and other tinned goods and what about some provisions, such as green bananas, yams , dasheen and plantain so they could at least make some soup. I hope someone will do this.

Meantime, surprise, surprise – Venezuela does not seem to be on the agenda for the upcoming CARICOM meeting!

Heather Sylvester