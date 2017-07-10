Men, Prove That You Love Your Wives and Children!

Life, or alcohol? Which is more important? Any normal thinking individual will say “Life!” However, quite a number of men in our society show that alcohol is more important to them than life.

For instance, the moment some men get up in the morning, rum is all they want. Some leave home early in the morning and their wives and children only see them back late evening or night.

They do not care whether or not their families eat a meal. They often waste their monies on drinking, making RUM their God. Philippians 3:19. How sad that is! These men are the God-appointed heads of their families. 1 Corinthians 11:3; Ephesians 6:4.

In effect, these men are saying to God: “God, I am not accepting the role you gave me as head of my family! NO! I want to be free to do what I want – to leave home and drink alcohol to my own satisfaction! God, let my wife run the home. I have little or no responsibility toward her or my children!”









Can we imagine a mere man saying that to the Most Powerful person in existence, God the Almighty, his own Maker? Exodus 6:3; Psalm 95:6; Proverbs 22:2. Utter disrespect!

While alcohol is a food that can be used by the body, God’s Word recommend using it in moderation, as the apostle Paul said to Timothy. 1 Timothy 5:23. Job 1:13, 18. However, using too much alcohol and getting drunk is a sin in God’s eyes. Proverbs 23:29, 30. Drunkards will NOT inherit God’s Kingdom. 1 Corinthians 6:9, 10.

Commendations are in order for real men who shoulder their responsibilities well in their families. To those men who allow themselves to be carried away by alcohol, please make a change for the better. 1 Corinthians6:11. Stop wasting money on too much alcohol. Use the money to help your families in providing needed food, clothing, medication etc.

Prove that you really love your wives and children. Ephesians 5:25, 28, 33; 1 Thessalonians 2:11. As husbands and fathers, they will truly love you in return.

Kenneth Kayman