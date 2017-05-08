Is It Wrong for Someone to change His Religion?

Some persons will answer the above question with a resounding “Yes!” Others will say, “No.” There are those who are not sure. God’s Word, the Bible, answers the question above. Acts 17:2 – 4 mention that the apostle Paul “reasoned with them out of the scriptures.” Verse 2adds that “some of them believed, and consorted with Paul and Silas; and of the devout Greeks a great multitude…” plus some women.

The term, “consorted with” suggests that these ones who believed associated with the apostle Paul and Silas, thus becoming part of the religion of Paul and Silas. It was not wrong for them to change their religion. These ones were persuaded to change their beliefs as a result of the apostle Paul reasoning with them from the scriptures.

When Jesus witnessed to a Samaritan woman at a well as recorded at John 4:6 – 30, 39 – 42, that woman and many others, became believers, no doubt, changing their religion and becoming part of the “true worshippers” that Jesus spoke about in the same conversation with the Samaritan woman, highlighted at John 4:23, 24. Jesus’ reasoning from the Scriptures persuaded the listeners to change their beliefs and accept the true way of worship that Jesus promoted.









They were not forced to do so. Hence, when a person decides to change his or her religion today, based on what he or she is shown from the Holy Scriptures, no one should destructively criticize or verbally abuse that person.

The All-Wise God, our Creator, has given everyone free will. Let us not try to control persons’ lives. Allow persons to exercise their right to choose to stay with or change their religion, based on what they see for themselves in the Holy Scriptures. Please read Joshua 24:15, Acts 17:11, Galatians 6:5, and 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Thank you.

Simeon James