Funeral or Bacchanal?

Some would say, “It has become part of our culture – drumming and dancing at a funeral!” Sadly, in many cases, whining and other vulgar body movements have become part of funerals.

Come on! Persons have lost a loved one in death, the worst enemy of mankind. 1 Corinthians 15:26. It is a very sad occasion, a time when relatives and friends cry out loudly. Ecclesiastes 12:5.

Jesus himself demonstrated such deep sadness when he cried at the death of his friend Lazarus. John 11:35. Imagine, Jesus was going to bring Lazarus back to life, which he did later on, (John 11: 43, 44) yet he felt the strong emotional pain that death brings.

Survivors today similarly feel deep emotional pain when they lose their loved ones. Hence, is it respectful to be carrying on with vulgarity at a funeral procession? If Jesus is to be at a funeral that we are attending also, would we be dancing in a degrading, disrespectful manner?

Jesus is real; he is alive in heaven and along with his Father, sees everyone of us. Psalm 11:4; Revelation 19:11, 12. So we must show respect for the occasion, even though the dead person does not know what is going on.

Genesis 3:19; Ecclesiastes 3:19, 20; Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, 10. Show respect for surviving relatives and friends. Conduct yourselves in a dignified way at all funerals. Yes, it is a FUNERAL, NOT a Bacchanal!.

Brianna Patterson