Lebanon officer fatally shot; shooter dead; 2 other Lebanon officers injured

A Lebanon City police officer was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance Thursday, March 31.

Two other Lebanon officers were injured by gunfire during the incident, with one in critical but stable condition and another in stable condition.

Lebanon city Mayor Sherry Capello and city Police Chief Todd Breiner held a press conference in the lobby of the Lebanon County-City Municipal Building Thursday night to share these and other details of the incident.

Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello (left) and Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Breiner (right) addressed reporters at the Lebanon County-City Municipal Building Thursday night. (Chris Coyle)

Capello said that at 3:36 pm Thursday, city police officers were called to 1108 Forest St. for a domestic disturbance. At 4:24 pm, shots were exchanged with a report that officers were down.

“In a moment that will be remembered as a sad day in the City of Lebanon, a Lebanon officer was fatally injured,” said Capello.

Capello said the officer’s immediate family has been informed, but his name is being withheld at this time out of respect for extended family.

County dispatch records show initial calls for medical assistance as being made at 4:25 pm Well over a dozen police units responded to the scene.

“Obviously the incident is still under investigation, and details will be forthcoming as that investigation concludes,” said Capello.

“At this time, we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the wellbeing of the other members of our police department.”

Chief Breiner confirmed at the press conference that the subject of the domestic call is deceased and that he was a 34-year-old white male from Lebanon.

Breiner said that the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office is conducting an investigation.

“I want to thank most importantly, or not to forget, the amount of officers that responded to assist us today and continue to assist us during this time of need,” said Breiner.

“Our guys are strong, but we’re human,” said Breiner. “We have families, and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this and with the help of our families and every law enforcement officer around this country we’ll get through it. ”

Capello said that another press conference will be held Friday, April 1, to share further details.

Chris Coyle and Davis Shaver contributed reporting to this article.

Questions about this story? Suggestions for a future LebTown article? Reach our newsroom using the contact form below and we’ll do our best to get back to you.