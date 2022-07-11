Lea Michele to Star in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ After Benny Feldstein Exits

Comment on this story Comment

The candy of life Today is for Lea Michele. On Sept. 6, the actress will replace Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” Michael — a superfan of Barbra Streisand — who originated the role of Fanny Price on stage in 1964 — memorably covered the show’s anthem, “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” The first season of television’s “Glee” He later performed the song at the 2010 Tony Awards. He publicly expressed his desire to play the role During a talk show Years ago, social media fueled the allure with the idea of ​​her taking it up Rumored to be an alternate front Since Feldstein’s exit was announced.

Michael has a history with Fanny Brice; Her “Glee” character, Rachel Perry, performed several “Funny Girl” songs on the show and also participated in the revival of the fictional universe. On Monday afternoon, after that storyline became reality, Michael wrote on Instagram “A dream come true is an understatement.”

A revival of “Funny Girl,” a well-received 1968 production adapted into a hit Streisand-starring movie, opened in late April after years of rumors and subsequent delays. She was after Feldstein took a break from the show The test confirmed the presence of corona infectionshe declared His last performance in June was September 25. Production He confirmed the news On Twitter, Jane Lynch, the actress who played Mrs. Price, also said she would be leaving then.

Feldstein later shared in a statement Posted on Instagram On Sunday night, she will exit “Funny Girl” at the end of July — two months earlier than the initially announced date. He attributed his early departure — a highly unusual Broadway occurrence — to the production’s decision to “take the show in a different direction.” See also 2022 Indianapolis 500: Live announcements, highlights, and results for the 106th run of the Indi500

“I will never forget this experience, and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to August Wilson. [Theatre] “For the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew,” the statement read.

Lynch is now leaving earlier than planned, taking his final bow on September 4. Ms. Price is played by four-time Tony nominee Tova Feltshoe. (Standby Julie Benko will play Fanny Price in August, and Thursdays beginning in September.)

“Funny Girl” received mostly negative reviews. Variety’s Frank Rizzo referred to Call it “low power”. Jesse Green of the New York Times argued The revival “shows why it took so long.” Noting her enthusiastic nature, critics criticized Feldstein’s vocal abilities, especially in contrast to Streisand’s voice.

Peter Marks of the Washington Post Said “For example, you were absolutely convinced that Streisand was a star, and with Feldstein, your primary belief was She believes She’s a star.”

According to the Broadway League’s weekly figures, the trade organization “Funny Girl” August Wilson filled to 97.8 percent in mid-May, probably due to the strength of pre-review advance sales. By early July, that number had dropped below 75 percent.