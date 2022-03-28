Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

The Mayor of Slavutych – home to employees of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant – said Monday that Russian troops have left the town, Reuters reported.

“They completed the work they had set out to do,” Mayor Yuri Fomichev said in an online video post, according to the news agency. “They surveyed the town, today they finished doing it and left the town. There are no in the town right now.”

On Saturday, Ukrainian media reported that Slavutych had been captured by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s armed forces said in the early hours of Monday morning that some Russian troops were withdrawing from the Kyiv region to Belarus.

“The regrouping of individual units from the composition of the [Russian] Eastern Military District continues, “the armed forces said in a Facebook update.

“Units that have suffered significant losses in the process of offensive actions are usually taken to the territory of Belarus for the restoration of militia,” the update added, saying the withdrawal from the territory of the Kyiv region was “celebrated.”

But officials noted that battles continued across the country, and that Russian forces “continue missile and aviation strikes on important military infrastructure and advanced positions aimed at causing losses and personnel exhaustion.”

CNBC has not been able to independently verify these reports.

– Chloe Taylor