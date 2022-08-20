Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets want win-now player in potential deal, not just future assets, according to report

With the NBA schedule released earlier this week and all of us trying to figure out what the season will look like, one glaring question looms over our predictions, threatening and frustrating: What, say? Brooklyn Nets What will the roster look like on opening night?

Kevin Durant’s trade demand doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and Kyrie Irving rumors continue to circulate irresponsibly through the NBA Twittersphere. Los Angeles Lakers As a target target for the point guard who appears to have lost his current possession.

A typical potential trade would involve Irving going to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook, a similarly troubled point guard, in addition to one or both of the Lakers’ first-round picks (2027 and 2029). However, this may not be enough to close the deal.

Instead of future draft picks and/or young players, the Nets are looking for an established player who can provide immediate benefit to the roster. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein:

“The Nets’ current position, sources say, is that they’re not willing to ship Irving out in a trade if the deal only brings back future assets. Despite all the turmoil, they want win-now talent in exchange for Irving’s role. That has bogged down the Nets for months.”

At this point in his career, Westbrook is seen as a depreciated asset who could be a buyout candidate after any potential deal — not someone you bring in to bolster your team.

Since the Lakers don’t have a desirable win-now player outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Nets would need to bring in a third team to facilitate an Irving-to-Los Angeles deal if the Nets maintain their current position. Stein also notes that Brooklyn’s opinion of an Irving trade could be swayed if they can pull off a deal for Durant that significantly changes the roster makeup.

Brooklyn has been incredibly patient with the Durant situation, so there’s no reason to believe they’ll settle for anything less than their dream scenario for Irving … for now. Lakers, who just Inked James to a two-year extensionIf they are going to compete in an incredibly solid Western Conference this season, they will need to make significant changes to their roster.

Irving seems like a logical fit in L.A. given his ability to not only function as a secondary playmaker, but also serve as the much-needed off-ball shooter next to James and Davis. For now, however, it appears the Lakers don’t have what the Nets want in exchange for a player of Irving’s caliber.