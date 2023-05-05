Klay Thompson leads the Warriors to tie the series at 1-1 against the Lakers

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made pregame changes, inserting Jamichal Green into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney, who is reportedly ill. Looney still saw time off the bench in Game 2 on Thursday. Klay Thompson was on fire for the Warriors against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. Stephen Curry gave way to Thompson in the spacer point guard role.

After Anthony Davis took over in Game 1, dropping 30 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in Los Angeles’ 117-112 victory and 1-0 series lead, his presence was felt in Game 2. A decisive factor was the Warriors’ 127-100 victory to tie the series 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Los Angeles.

Lakers-Warriors Game 2 recap

