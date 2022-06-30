Kevin Durant seeks trade from Brooks Nets

Right star Kevin Durand Brooklyn requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday, his business manager Rich Kleeman told ESPN’s Adrian Wozniacki.

Nets general manager Sean Marks, along with Durant and Kleeman, has been involved in finding the business, Kleiman told ESPN. Nets, however, were not motivated to respect any of Durant’s preferred locations and plan to enter into an agreement that would allow the assets to generate huge revenue, sources told ESPN.

Sources told ESPN on Thursday that Durand had made a direct trade request to Nets owner Joe Chai.

Sources told ESPN that the full list would be available to negotiate deals as Nets prepare to move one of its most valuable commercial assets ever on the market. Teams are calling for Durant, and the Nets will certainly expect a historic return on players and draft selections.

Both teams include the Phoenix Sons and the Miami Heat Kevin Durand Is on his wish list, sources told ESPN. With Durant on his four-year contract, there is no shortage of teams willing to die for his assets.

The 33-year-old Durant, who will not become an unrestricted free agent until 2026, plans to earn $ 44.1 million in the 2022-23 season.

He and Kyrie Irving Irving had no contact with the Nets after choosing his contract on Monday, and there was an inevitable feeling that Durand would eventually ask for a trade, sources told ESPN.

The Nets, who were selected by many before the season to win the NBA Championship, finished 44-38, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference – and secured the playoff berth with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-offs. April 12.

They were won by the Celtics in the first round.

Over the past three seasons, the Nets have played 247 games (including playoffs and play-in games). In those 58 games (23%) Durant and Irving were together on the court.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season, but he only played 55 games in the regular season as MCL recovered from injury.

If he is traded, ESPN figures & information show that since Moses Malone traded from Houston to Philadelphia following the 1981-82 season, the maximum scoring of any player starting on the new team next season will be average.

Sportsbooks adjusted their chances of winning next season’s NBA Championship, and the Suns became headlines in the wake of Durant’s business demand.

The Phoenix title odds at Caesars Sportsbook improved from 9-1 to 11-2. Champion Golden State Warriors are next 6-1, followed by Boston Celtics 13-1. Miami’s odds improved from 16-1 to 8-1, while the Nets’ title odds lasted from 15-2 to 30-1 on Thursday afternoon.

In other news, the Nets bought Royce O’Neill From Utah Jazz in exchange for the 2023 first round selection, sources told ESPN. Sources told ESPN that going to Utah would be cheaper than their own, Houston or Philadelphia.

O’Neill 29, averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in his fifth season with the Jazz.