Kari Lake wins CPAC vice-chairman race, defeats DeSantis, Haley

Arizona’s former GOP gubernatorial candidate Gary Lake won this weekend’s Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the Republican vice presidential nomination.

In a field of 28 candidates, Lake He won the polls With 20 percent of the vote, he beat former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis received 14 percent of the vote, while Haley, who announced her bid for the White House last month, received 10 percent.

Lake, who was the featured speaker at CPAC’s Ronald Reagan dinner over the weekend, refused to accept his defeat in the gubernatorial race last November and challenged the election results in court.

His official campaign Twitter account replied CPAC straw poll results suggested he could not serve in that role.

“We are flattered but unfortunately our legal team says the constitution does not allow him to serve as governor and vice chancellor at the same time,” it said.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and businessman Vivek Ramasamy, who have announced their presidential campaigns, each received 6 percent of the vote. Sen. All other Republicans listed in the field, including Ted Cruz (Texas) and former Vice President Mike Pence, received no more than five percent.

Former President Trump won the CPAC straw poll with 62 percent of the vote, while DeSantis came in second with 20 percent.