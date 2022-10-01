Jones: Tua Tagovailoa excelled from the Dolphins, the NFL and more

Maybe they did everything right.

Medical professionals may be tasked with ensuring immediate and long-term health Miami Dolphins Quarter Tua Tagovailoa Sunday and Thursday night’s game followed concussion protocol in full.

Still can’t shake the notion that the 24-year-old quarterback has no business playing like he did Thursday.

Images of Tagovailo lying on the ground after a violent attack – after his body was seized and loaded onto a stretcher to be taken to hospital – will remain in our memories for some time. Maybe forever.

GO DEEPERMcDaniel defends diagnosis, decision to play Tagowailoa as injury sends QB to hospital

Four days after the incident happened, we saw Tagovailoa’s head hit the ground, stumble to his feet, shake his head and try to get his bearings, before teammates alerted their side that he needed medical attention. One can’t help but wonder about the connection between the two incidents, and the second and more serious incident could have been avoided.

Fortunately, Tagovailo had movement in all of his limbs before the ambulance arrived at Cincinnati Area Hospital. By the end of the night, he was discharged from the hospital and returned to Miami with his teammates.

But the NFL Cannot happen again. Always.

Perhaps the protocols in place are doing their job. Maybe they don’t.