Jonas Wingegaard completed an improbable run to a Tour de France victory on Sunday, three years after he turned professional, as the 25-year-old Danish rider soaked up the atmosphere along the Champs-Élysées in Paris to complete the 21st and final stage. Competing in the Tour de France for the second time, Wingegard claimed victory by claiming such a comfortable edge in the hills that no other rider could make up enough ground before the closing day of the traditional event.

Wingegard’s winning time was 79 hours 33 minutes 20 seconds. Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar finished second 2min 43sec behind and Britain’s Geraint Thomas 7:22 behind third in the three-week event.

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen took the final stage by several bike lengths for his second stage win. Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands finished second in the sprint ahead of Norway’s Alexander Kristoff who finished third.

Wingegard finished second in Saturday’s time trial behind Jumbo-Wizma teammate Vaud van Aert. His timing, however, left him in front of his closest followers, and shortly after the finish he began the coronation by embracing his partner, Drine Hansen, and their 2-year-old daughter, Frida.

He did it again on Sunday right after crossing the border.

“Having my two girls at the finish line means more to me,” he told reporters on Saturday. “I’m very happy and proud.”

Among Vingegaard’s closest rivals was Pogacar, who was looking for a third straight win. He has chased Wingegard, who finished second in last year’s Tour de France, since the Dane took the yellow jersey in the Alps. See also Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests

Wingegard rose last year after Jumbo-Wizma’s No. 1 rider, Primos Roglic, retired following a crash. Roglik’s performance after taking off was one of the fastest times on the Mont Ventoux climb.

Three years ago he was working part-time in a packing plant in Denmark cutting and cleaning fish. He was employed at fish auctions, often waking up before sunrise and working in extreme temperatures.

Van Aert, meanwhile, finished this year’s Tour de France wearing the green jersey awarded to the race’s best runner. Van Aert won three stages to help his team-mate up the rough Hautacam climb on stage 18, breaking and controlling the pace.

As Wingegaard and Van Aert continued to climb, Boggar couldn’t keep up and eventually faded, giving the Jumbo-Wizma team its sixth 20-stage win.

“The fight between me and Jonas is really special and I think Jonas is really special,” said the 23-year-old Bokagar. “It’s going to be an interesting couple of years ahead for us.”