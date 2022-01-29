Johnny Mitchell claims to be following Neil Young by removing his music from Spotify due to vaccine misinformation

Mitchell’s move comes after Young asked his managers and record label to immediately remove all of his songs from Spotify due to a vaccine misinformation campaigned by comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

The letter was republished in full on the 78 – year – old singer’s website, and the authors outlined several concerns about Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The most popular podcast In the US and UK on Spotify.

CNN contacted Rhino, a recording company of Spotify and Mitchell, but has not yet received a response.

Rogan “did not encourage the vaccination of young people and children, but misrepresented MRNA vaccines as” gene therapy “and promoted the off-label use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 … and many other unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.”

At least two recent guests said that “contagion policies have been compared to the Holocaust” and that misinformation was “a sociological issue of catastrophic proportions and that Spotify was responsible for allowing this activity to flourish on its site.”