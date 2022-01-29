Johnny Mitchell claims to be following Neil Young by removing his music from Spotify due to vaccine misinformation

“Irresponsible people spread lies that ruin people’s lives,” the Canadian musician wrote. Report
Posted on its website on Friday. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical community on this issue.”
Mitchell’s move comes after Young asked his managers and record label to immediately remove all of his songs from Spotify due to a vaccine misinformation campaigned by comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.
In a statement currently deleted from his website, Rolling Stone
The 76-year-old Young said, “Those who believe this misinformation can spread can lead to death,” and “they could be Rogan or Young. Neither.”
Mitchell is best known for her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You”. Open letter
Spotify was released earlier this month by a coalition of scientists and medical professionals calling for the implementation of an anti-misinformation policy.
The letter was republished in full on the 78 – year – old singer’s website, and the authors outlined several concerns about Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The most popular podcast
In the US and UK on Spotify.
CNN contacted Rhino, a recording company of Spotify and Mitchell, but has not yet received a response.
Rogan “did not encourage the vaccination of young people and children, but misrepresented MRNA vaccines as” gene therapy “and promoted the off-label use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 … and many other unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.”
At least two recent guests said that “contagion policies have been compared to the Holocaust” and that misinformation was “a sociological issue of catastrophic proportions and that Spotify was responsible for allowing this activity to flourish on its site.”
Spotify then agreed to remove Young’s music from their platform and hashtag #DeleteSpotify
Went viral amid criticism over Rogan’s podcast. Apple music too Has tweeted that
Thursday it is now “Neil Young’s house
. ”
Young and Mitchell together have nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify 6 million
, While holding Mitchell 3.7 million
Listeners.
CNN’s Scotty Andrew contributed to this report.