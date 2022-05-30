Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Updates: Top Stories, Updates, Debates, Judgment Today …

Deb V Heart Trial: A Quick Review

Depp, 58, is suing Heard in Virginia for $ 50 million He also argued that he was slandered when he called himself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, 36, is suing for $ 100 millionDepp insulted her when her lawyer called her allegations a “hoax.”

She concluded her testimony on Thursday “Harassed, humiliated, threatened” on social media Since accusing the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of physical and sexual abuse.

“People want to kill me and they tell me that every day, ”Hear said. “People want to put my baby in the microwave.” I heard that in July 2021 a girl was adopted. He said there was ongoing harassment Part of Depp’s crusade to humiliate her in public.

In a Deb 2016 speech, Heard acknowledged that he was “begging for an overall global humiliation.” And “She’s going to get it.” He said he wrote in anger when he learned he was being accused of physically abusing himself.

“He wanted to ruin my life,” Heard told the court. “Globally, the threats he made to humiliate me are, in real time, exposed in front of you … and the whole world.” Deb denies hitting Heard or any other woman and says he was the one involved in the violence In their relationship. The couple met during the filming of “The Rum Diary” in 2011 and got married in February 2015. About two years later their divorce was finalized.

“No man is perfect,” Depp said Wednesday. “But I have never been sexually abused or physically abused in my life.. “

(Reuters)