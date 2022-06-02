Javier Olive, Meta’s new COO, made his living in global development

At the annual event of the Delmex Foundation, the billionaire Carlos Slim billionaire scholarship program in Mexico City, Mexico, Facebook Inc. Javier Olivan, Vice President, Development and Analytics, Facebook Inc. ‘S CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been suspended. Friday, September 5, 2014. Zuckerberg said he was willing to spend whatever it takes to spread Internet access around the world.
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sheryl Sandberg One of the most visible figures in Silicon Valley. Javier “JV” Oliven, who will be the operating leader after Sandberg in the Facebook owner’s meta, is a virtual unknown outside the campus.
Sandberg, author of the best-selling book “Lean in: Woman, Work, and the Will to Lead” in 2013, has 900,000 Instagram followers. Oliven’s Instagram is unique with 17 followers. As of Wednesday, Olive has not posted a public post on his Facebook profile since 2018.
“I want to thank all the people around the world who use our products for everything Sheryl did for Meta,” Oliven said. Wrote On Facebook after the announcement, Sandberg and Meta coincided with the CEO’s post Mark Zuckerberg.
On Wednesday, Sandberg said he would end his 14-year run at the company so he could focus on philanthropy. When Olive accepts the COO title, Zuckerberg said he will not replace Sandberg in the organizational setting, “because he is a superstar who has defined the role of COO in his unique way.”
Oliven’s quiet public personality did not reflect his influence in the organization. He was one of the few executives to report to Zuckerberg, and topped the list of those who have worked for the social media company for nearly 15 years. He joined C-Suite five months ago, accepted the title of Chief Development Officer, and is also Vice President of Cross-meta Products and Infrastructure.
If Sandberg led the way in creating Facebook’s advertising business, which represents 97% of meta’s total revenue, Olivan deserves its global expansion. His first job at the company, from 2007 to 2011, was head of international development.
Sheryl Sandberg, CEO of Facebook Inc.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
According to Meta, more than 91% of monthly users now come from outside the United States and Canada First quarter results.
Born in Sabinaniko, a small Spanish municipality in 1977, Oliven worked in Europe and Asia before moving to Silicon Valley. After graduating with a master’s degree in electrical and industrial engineering from the University of Navarra, Spain, he worked as a research and development engineer at Siemens in Munich and later at NDT Data in Tokyo. In 2007, he graduated from Stanford University School of Business and joined Facebook.
When he came to Facebook in 2007, less than 50 million people used the app, claiming that “a small portion comes from users outside the United States”. Prospectus Wii Global Growth, a black-Czech company, is considered a member of the Olivena Board.
In addition to Wii Global, Olive spent Six years In the group of Latin American e-commerce company Free marketAnd he invested in Geospatial Imaging Artificial Prior to the SPAC agreement, which expired in January.
But his life centered on Facebook. In 2008, Olive With Zuckerberg For appearing at Navarre University. He then worked at Internet.org, Initiative Facebook and other companies Launched Connect people with Internet services in the least developed countries in 2013.
‘Exclusion and Community’
By 2015, the Internet.org initiative had brought free Internet services to more than 500 million people and connected 7 million people who had never been online before. In an email interview USA QuarterlyOliven, Facebook’s vice president of development, said that although the company has already become a part of Latin America, it still has ample room to grow in the region.
“Latin American people, alienated and socially accepted, accepted our site. In many ways, Facebook is similar to the Internet,” Oliven wrote.
Spanish is Facebook’s first non-English language, and it was the first project Olive worked on, he said. Interview Earlier this year.
Olive continues to serve the company overseas. Most recently in March, he represented the meta with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Oliven also urged Facebook to buy WhatsApp, a mobile messaging processor. In front $ 19 billion acquisition in 2014, Oliven told Facebook management that WhatsApp was being used more aggressively than Facebook, and that “everyone” in Spain was using it, according to a 2020 report by Democratic employees on the hopeless American House subcommittee. Zuckerberg said he accepted Oliven’s analysis that WhatsApp might expose new users to Facebook.
Despite the promotion, Olive is relatively under the radar. Sandberg, his number. In role 2, he regularly updates investors on quarterly earnings calls. A meta spokesman declined to comment on whether Oliven would follow suit.
Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post that Olive takes on integrated advertising and business products, while continuing to drive infrastructure, integration, analysis, marketing, corporate development and growth.
“With a few exceptions, since we already have other leaders in charge of that work in the meta, I did not expect my character to have the same public facing aspect,” Oliven wrote in her Facebook post.
