January 6 Trials: Live coverage and latest announcements, Day 6

As investigations continue, the panel is in talks with witnesses who will appear in public on January 6.

At its last hearing, the group’s deputy chairman, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Appealed to former White House attorney Pat Cipolon after it was revealed that he and his office had evidence that the group was trying to do the right thing. And on January 6, he tried to stop President Donald Trump’s plans.

“We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipolon personally,” Cheney said.

Last week, British filmmaker Alex Holder met with committee investigators behind closed doors and provided the group with 10-hour footage of interviews with Trump, his adult children, former Vice President Mike Pence and a pro-government organization on the attack on the Capitol. The Trump mob. The group is also in contact with other people involved in efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election, including conservative activist Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, the wife of Judge Clarence Thomas and Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala). .).

Brooks, who lost last week’s Alabama Senate election, sent an email to the White House five days after the attack on Capitol. Apologies For himself, the representative. According to evidence provided by Matt Gates (R-Fla.) And to each legislator who “voted to reject Electoral College ballot papers in Arizona and Pennsylvania.” Responding to repeated requests from lawmakers to appear before the panel, the Alabama lawmaker said he was willing to testify but only publicly.