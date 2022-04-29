The host of “The Late Late Show” is set to vacate his seat in 2023, by which time eight seasons will be running.
“When I started this journey, it will always be that way. It will be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my ultimate goal,” he said. “I never wanted this show to override its reception in any way. I always wanted to make it. I think in one more year it will be a good time to move forward and see what else is out there.”
Gordon added that next season should be the show’s “best year” and “go out with the bank”.
“Seven years ago, James Gordon came to the United States and picked up television by storm. The report was submitted to CNN.
“During my two years at CBS, I had the privilege of getting a closer look at James’ creative genius and enjoying his valuable partnership with CBS as an actor and producer,” Seekes added. “We want him to be there for a long time, but we’re very proud of him for making CBS his American home, and this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show’.”
Gordon has hosted the show since 2015.
