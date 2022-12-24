Jalen Hurts’ status is uncertain for the Eagles’ Week 17 game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen is hurtingWho will miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a shoulder sprain and is uncertain to play in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, league sources told ESPN.

Hurts is recovering from what doctors call an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder — an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the sternum. The Eagles want to see how Hurts’ shoulder responds to rest and treatment before deciding how the NFC playoff race plays out this weekend and whether the MVP candidate can play against the Saints on New Year’s Day.

The Eagles (13-1) must win one of their remaining three games — they finish the schedule with home games against the Saints and Giants — to secure the NFC’s top seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the Eagles can win Saturday in Dallas, they won’t need to risk the Hurts next week against the Saints. But if they lose on Saturday, Hurts is expected to push to play against New Orleans even if he’s not fully healthy, according to sources.

Gardner Minshu Hurts will replace the rival Cowboys as the Eagles’ starting quarterback on Saturday. Minshu is in the final year of his contract and is slated to become a free agent after this season.

Minshew previously excelled in spot duty for the Eagles, going 20-for-25 and throwing a pair of touchdowns to the injured Hurts last December against the Jets.

The Eagles know how tough the injuries are and hope he beats the recovery timeline expected by their doctors. Hurts suffered the injury during the third quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears and still ended the game. According to sources, he did not want to tell anyone about his injuries.

Eagles coach Nick Siriani said last week that the organization will take it day by day depending on Hurts’ availability against the Saints, insisting that Hurts “did everything he could” to prepare himself physically for this Saturday’s game in the NFC. Eastern conflict.

“He tried like crazy,” Siriani said. “I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve been around.”

Hurts, 24, enjoyed a breakout 2022 season, accounting for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), tying Randall Cunningham’s franchise record, while passing for 3,472 yards and rushing for 747 yards in 14 games. He has intercepted five passes and completed 67.3% of his attempts.

ESPN’s Tim McManus contributed to this report.