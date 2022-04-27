Jacksonville Jaguars, owner-tagged LT Cam Robinson reaches three-year, $ 54M extension

Jacksonville, Ph.D. – Jaguars and Left Tackle in Jacksonville Cam Robinson League sources confirmed on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement for a three-year contract extension worth $ 54 million.

Robinson is poised to play $ 16.7 million guaranteed on the franchise tag for the 2022 season, instead earning $ 18 million a year by 2024.

Robinson, ranked 34th overall in the Jaguars 2017 NFL Draft, played in the franchise tag for $ 13.75 million in 2021.

2 is related

Locking up Robinson would be number 1 in the Jaguars’ overall draft selection. They can still draft Evan Neil Or Icom EkvonuPlay someone on the left card for a year, then slide him into the right grip in 2023. But the team is expected to pick a pass-rusher. Aidan Hutchinson And Travan Walker The first two candidates.

Robinson ranked 48th last season with a pass block success rate of 86.1% – for ESPN statistics and information research – which is lower than average (87.5%). During the 2017-21 season, Boss Black ranked 69th with a success rate (81.3%) of defenders playing at least 16 games.

The NFL Network first announced Robinson’s contract extension.