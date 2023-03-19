It’s crunch time for Credit Suisse talks as UPS seeks Swiss guarantees

Talks to rescue Credit Suisse began on Sunday, with UBS seeking $6 billion from the Swiss government to cover costs if it buys its struggling rival, a person familiar with the talks said.

Officials are scrambling to resolve a crisis of confidence at 167-year-old Credit Suisse bank, which has been caught in turmoil sparked by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last week.

Although regulators want a resolution before markets reopen on Monday, a source warned that negotiations face significant hurdles, and a merger of the two banks could result in up to 10,000 job cuts.

The guarantees that UPS is seeking will cover the cost of closing parts of Credit Suisse and possible litigation fees, two of the people told Reuters.

Credit Suisse, UBS and the Swiss government declined to comment.

A frantic weekend of negotiations follows a brutal week for banking stocks in Europe and the US as efforts to boost the sector. US President Joe Biden’s administration moved to freeze consumer deposits, while the Swiss central bank lent billions to Credit Suisse to shore up its shaky balance sheet.

UBS was under pressure from Swiss authorities to take over its local rival to bring the crisis under control, two people familiar with the matter said. The plan will see Credit Suisse divest its Swiss business.