IRS now lets taxpayers opt out of facial recognition after backlash

The IRS announced Monday that people who want to avoid turning over their biometric data as part of the login process can now talk to a human via video chat instead to prove they are who they say they are.

That change followed pressure from privacy and digital rights activists and lawmakers. The move comes two weeks later the IRS said it would halt a plan that would have required a new verification process, involving facial recognition technology, for logging in to its website starting this summer.

The original plan would have required those who wanted to access certain IRS online services to first submit a picture of a photo ID and then take a video selfie with a smartphone or computer so facial recognition software could compare the two. This one-time procedure would have been necessary in order to request an online tax transcript, for example, or view information about tax payments.

The verification process is offered via a partnership between the IRS and a third-party company called ID.me, which works with a number of US federal agencies and more than half of all states' employment agencies. It had previously been optional for taxpayers who already had an IRS username and password, but those were set to stop working this summer.