Irma Garcia’s husband, teacher killed in TX school shooting – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Husband of Irma GarciaA teacher was killed in a horrific massacre on Tuesday School shooting in Wolde, TexasIs dead.

Joe Garcia, 50, was diagnosed with a “medical emergency” on Thursday, two days later Massacre at Rob Elementary SchoolThere 19 children and two teachers were killed, including his wife Irma.

Joe presented flowers Thursday morning to his wife’s memorial. When he returned home, he collapsed, according to Irma’s nephew. John Martinez tweeted about his uncle’s death.

With so much grief I say with deep sorrow that my Thea Irma husband Joe Garcia has passed away with grief, I miss the words to know how we all feel, please pray for our family, God have mercy on us, it is not easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV – John Martinez ❤️‍🔥 (fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

“When he got home, he was home for more than three minutes after sitting in a chair with the family,” Martinez said. NBC News. “He fell down. They tried to do chest compressions, to no avail. The ambulance came, they could not, they could not bring them back.”

Garcias High School Lovers and has been married for 24 years. They are leaving four children Uvalde Integrated Independent School District website.

“I do not even know how it feels. I do not believe it. I do not want to believe it,” Martinez said.

Irma was a 4th grade teacher and taught at Rob Elementary for 23 years. Witnesses say he defended his students from the shooting and died.

The city of Uvalde, Texas, is reeling from the loss of life after 21 people were killed in a school shooting Tuesday.