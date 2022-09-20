Iran’s crackdown sparks protests after Mahza Amini’s death

Security forces have cracked down on protesters across Iran, denouncing the death of a young woman in the custody of its so-called morality police, which has reportedly left five people dead. Death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman from western Iran. During a visit to the capital This month has sparked outrage over the government’s increasingly strict enforcement of ultraconservative dress codes for women. Amini was detained as he exited the metro station, and suffered a heart attack while in custody and fell into a coma, state-run media reported. Her family insisted that she had no previous health problems, and activists asserted that she might have been assaulted by the police.

Monday marked the third day of unrest across Iran, with protests taking place in several places, including the capital Tehran. Two people were killed when security forces opened fire on protesters in the Kurdish town of Amini’s hometown of Sakase – two more died in the town of Divantarre, and a fifth was killed in Dekolan. Hong Kong, a rights watchdog. The Washington Post could not immediately verify the claims.

In Tehran, photos from the scene of a demonstration showed demonstrators huddled around a burning motorcycle. Videos posted on social media show protesters injured after clashes with authorities. Had internet access Restricted to areas of the country.

Iran has not confirmed any casualties during the protests. Semi-official Fars news agency Demonstrated by security forces In several cities, the leaders of some protests were arrested by the police.

Colonel Ahmed Mirzai, a senior moral police officer, was suspended after Amini’s death. Iran International, A London-based news channel. Officials denied those demands. The Guardian reported. The Interior Ministry had earlier ordered an investigation into Amini’s death on the orders of conservative Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

Police Commander of Greater Tehran Region told reporters Amini is seen walking in a park and wearing a mismatched hijab. He said he did not resist detention and joked in the police van. Hijabs and other conservative clothing have been mandatory for women since Iran’s 1979 revolution.

US Secretary of State State Anthony winks A tweet on Tuesday called on the Iranian government to “stop its systematic persecution of women and allow peaceful protest”.

Raisi is in New York this week, where he will address the UN General Assembly on the country’s relations with the West. Speaking to reporters at Tehran airport, he said he had no plans to meet President Biden on the sidelines of the event. Associated Press reported. Covert negotiations between Washington and Tehran to renew the 2015 nuclear deal appears Close to a standstill.

Raisi, a strict cleric who took office last year, has called for stricter enforcement of dress codes. Last month, a video surfaced showing a woman being detained by Iran’s increasingly assertive guided patrols. is thrown away From the speeding van.

The government crackdown sparked a protest movement over the summer by Iranian women who photographed themselves without headscarves and posted the images on social media.