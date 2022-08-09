iOS 16 Beta 5: Battery percentage is now displayed in the iPhone status bar

with the fifth beta iOS 16Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones Face ID card To display a specific battery percentage rather than a visual representation of battery status. A new battery indicator is available iPhone 12 And iPhone 13 Models except the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. Also available in iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, XS and XS Max, and iPhone X.
iPhones with ‘Face ID’ don’t have a battery percentage, as there’s no space on either side of the notch that houses the TrueDepth camera hardware. The new design adds a specific battery level to the battery icon, which provides a better idea of battery status at a glance.
In iOS 15 And in earlier versions of iOS, the battery icon shows a display of the battery level, but it doesn’t give a specific percentage. To get that information, iPhone users have to swipe down to the Control Center or swipe to the Today Center view to see the battery widget.
The battery icon changes colors based on the battery status and the color of the iPhone’s wallpaper. When charging, for example, the battery icon turns green and shows a charging indicator.
Battery percentage can be turned on and off in the Settings app in the Battery section. Most iPhones seem to have a battery percentage feature, but it’s not an option iPhone 12 mini‘iPhone 13’ mini, ‘iPhone 11’, or iPhone XR may be due to space restrictions and/or display quality.
iOS 16 beta 5 is currently available to developers, and Apple will release a public beta in the near future.
